Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,558 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of Natura &Co worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natura &Co by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after buying an additional 2,034,430 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,356,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 763.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCO opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.56 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

