Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 34,815 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

