Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Down 1%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 106,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 304,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

