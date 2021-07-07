Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Navistar International worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 60.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Navistar International Co. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

