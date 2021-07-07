Nebulas (NAS) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $19.05 million and $4.44 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00109132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00057519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00913286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,812,195 coins and its circulating supply is 59,296,397 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

