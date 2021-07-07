Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

CHWY traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $83.64. 3,008,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,565. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4,182.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 88.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Chewy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

