Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 348,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,957. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,266,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $10,074,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.