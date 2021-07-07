Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Nektar Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned 1.10% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $40,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 129,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 6,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.