Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.84. Approximately 127,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 77,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.84 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.62.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is -18.15%.

About Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

