Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,140,586 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 99,324 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

