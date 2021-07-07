Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $302.57 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,379.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.73 or 0.06844682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.76 or 0.01491206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00405081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00156448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.73 or 0.00634315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00415031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00347168 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,779,517,542 coins and its circulating supply is 26,955,892,891 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

