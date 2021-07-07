Nestree Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $283,628.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,403.47 or 1.00099707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00037600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007726 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00062220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

