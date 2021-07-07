Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $419.15 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00130995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00168393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,431.71 or 1.00120398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.47 or 0.00980692 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 419,369,199 coins and its circulating supply is 419,368,623 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

