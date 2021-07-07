Neutron Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $131,800.87 and approximately $12.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

