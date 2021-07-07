New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE NGD traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.17. The company had a trading volume of 369,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,482. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.35.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

