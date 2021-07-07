New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 546,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,965,732 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

