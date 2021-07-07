Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,011 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.05.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.