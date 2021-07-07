NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,582.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.34 or 0.01507523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00414765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00086775 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001425 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00018678 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002833 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

