NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $636,378.72 and $725.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.50 or 0.00405500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

