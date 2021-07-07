NextDAO Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $179,281.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048958 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,052,874,307 coins and its circulating supply is 2,012,642,198 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

