NFT Index Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $660.21 or 0.01985451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Index has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $61,591.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.98 or 0.00911160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00045038 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

