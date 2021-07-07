NFTX Price Up 9.3% This Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $61.41 or 0.00176611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and $2.56 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00059036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.43 or 0.00935865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045331 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,042 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

