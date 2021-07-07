Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 2,500 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00.

NASDAQ:LAZY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,887. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAZY shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

