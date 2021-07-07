NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDAC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. 3,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 25,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDAC)

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

