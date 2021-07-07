Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 5,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98.

About Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

