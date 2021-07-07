Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 77,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,413,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 106,907 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nikola by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

