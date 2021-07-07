Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 65,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 138,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

