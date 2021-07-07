Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.91% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven integrated supply chain financing solutions to small-and mid-size enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It also offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks.

