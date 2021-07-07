NKN Market Cap Tops $160.76 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $160.76 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NKN has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00134095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

