Noir (NOR) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $396,710.21 and approximately $679.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00281822 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,529,639 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

