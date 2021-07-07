Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 100,950 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,950 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

