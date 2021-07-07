Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,380 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Chart Industries worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries stock opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.41.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

