Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 74,300 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.59% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the period.

FALN stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

