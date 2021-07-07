Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $6,788,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $7,303,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,929,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

QS stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.