Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.76. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

