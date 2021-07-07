Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,589,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

