Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $231,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,538.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,305,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968.

SNAP stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

