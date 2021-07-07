Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $214.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

