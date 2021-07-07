Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after buying an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,282,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

CPT opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.99. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

