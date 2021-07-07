Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $394.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.13. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.32 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.