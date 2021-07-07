Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.64 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,066 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after buying an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $191,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

