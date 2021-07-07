Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.