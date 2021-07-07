Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.56 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 349.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

Shares of LULU opened at $371.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

