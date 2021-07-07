Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after buying an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,860,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.