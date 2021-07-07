Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.96 Million Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of VEREIT worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in VEREIT by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 378,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 52,187 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at $22,620,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter worth about $990,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

NYSE VER opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

