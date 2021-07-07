Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.17 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 667.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,872 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 341,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 353,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.3% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $7,896,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

