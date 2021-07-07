Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

