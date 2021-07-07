Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,932 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of ED opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

