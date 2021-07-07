Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $218.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

