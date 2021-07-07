Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,183 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

